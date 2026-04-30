We want to form a government that will preserve the sovereignty of Iraq

According to Kordpress, the office of the head of the Rule of Law coalition announced in a statement that Nouri Maliki welcomed Ali al-Zaidi, the appointed prime minister, and discussed the general situation of the country and the region during the meeting.

In this meeting, the importance of integrating efforts among different forces and working with the spirit of cooperation and partnership to form a government that can stabilize the unity of Iraq and protect its sovereignty was emphasized.

Maliki also announced his support for Ali al-Zaidi in his efforts to form a government that represents all Iraqis and emphasized the necessity of moving towards securing public interests and strengthening security and stability in the country.

Ali al-Zaidi, the official for forming the new cabinet, in his first statement after being officially nominated by the Iraqi president as the candidate for prime minister, said: "Facing the internal and external challenges around us is at the top of our future priorities. In terms of human and natural resources, we provide an opportunity to govern within the framework of a government vision that is economically capable and socially prosperous.

He added: "The program of our future government will complement all the positive efforts that have been made to improve services and social conditions. At the same time, we consider evaluating threats and exploiting opportunities to make Iraq a balanced country at the regional and international level.