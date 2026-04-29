Sipan Hamu denied the formation of a military brigade in Afrin

According to Kordpress, "Sipan Hamu", the deputy minister of defense of the interim government of Syria in the eastern region, stated in an interview that the published reports about the formation of a military brigade in the city of Afrin or the transfer of troops from the Hasaka region to Afrin with the aim of establishing an independent military institution are completely baseless.

Sipan Hamo emphasized in an interview with the official Syrian news agency: "Current negotiations are only related to the issue of opening the way for Kurdish youth from Afrin and residents of Haskeh province to join the ranks of the Syrian army based on individual volunteering."

The Syrian deputy defense minister added: "This process is carried out within the framework of the existing military structures in the Syrian army and has nothing to do with the formation of an independent military unit or brigade for these people."