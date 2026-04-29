29 years of power is monopolized by two members of the same family 

According to Kurdpress, Hardi Salah, a representative of the Patriotic Union in the Parliament of Kurdistan, referring to the introduction of the new Iraqi Prime Minister, announced that this candidate was born in 1986 and has no political experience, armed forces or even a seat in the parliament.

He further compared the political situation of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and said: Iraq is called a "backward country", but it elects a new prime minister every three to four years, and since 2003, 8 prime ministers have changed in this country.

This member of the Kurdistan Parliament added: On the other hand, in the Kurdistan Region from 1997 until now, for 29 years, the position of prime minister has practically been held by two people from the same family, except for a short period of about two years.