1 May 2026 - 12:16

Kurdistan Democratic Party:

The condition for our return to the political process in Baghdad is to receive the post of Foreign Minister

The condition for our return to the political process in Baghdad is to receive the post of Foreign Minister

Service of Iraq and Kurdistan Region - The representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament announced that the party considers handing over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a key condition for returning to the parliament and the political process.

According to Kurdpress, Ashwaq Jaf, a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament, announced that the boycott of the parliamentary sessions by this party does not mean retreat, but is considered a democratic measure to express political dissatisfaction.

Referring to the conditions of the Democratic Party's return to Baghdad, he emphasized that this party wants the full implementation of the rights of Iraqi population sectors based on the constitution and in this context, it is its main demand to hold the position of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Eshwaq Jaff added that the Democratic Party will not allow any other party to interfere in the selection of Kurdish candidates for the presidency and other positions, and considered this as part of the Kurds' political rights.

Referring to the election results, he also stated that the Kurds are entitled to receive four ministries in the Iraqi government, one of which should be a sovereign ministry.

According to this member of parliament, the official request of the Democratic Party to take over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was made based on the successful performance of the previous ministers of this party in this position.

News ID 160628

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