Trump congratulated the election of Ali Al Zaidi

According to Kordpress, Trump wrote in this message: "Congratulations to Ali al-Zaidi for his candidacy for the prime minister of Iraq."

He added: "We wish him success in his efforts to form a new government, away from terrorism and able to create a bright future."

The US president also wrote: "We look forward to a new, strong and dynamic relationship between Iraq and the United States" and described this development as "the beginning of a new chapter" in relations between Iraq and the United States of America, which he said will be "filled with unprecedented prosperity, stability and success."

Meanwhile, knowledgeable sources report a telephone conversation between Ali al-Zaidi and Donald Trump, during which Trump officially invited al-Zaidi to visit Washington after the formation of the new Iraqi government.