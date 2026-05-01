The Kurdish delegation in Syrian Kurdistan emphasized on the continuation of the meetings

According to Kurdpress, the Kurdish delegation in Syrian Kurdistan, which held a meeting yesterday, decided to continue its meetings and formulate its future plans in a more transparent manner.

According to the local media of Syrian Kurdistan, this delegation, which was formed after the "Unity and Convergence Conference of Syrian Kurdistan" on April 26, 2025, met again in a meeting on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

This meeting was held behind closed doors and no official statement has been published about its exact content.

However, according to sources close to the board, in this meeting, the latest developments in the region were discussed and an agreement was reached on the continuation of meetings and the need to clarify the future plans of the board.