Kordpress

While the White House tribune is witnessing the use of weaponized journalism against the internal factions of the Kurdistan Region, Donald Trump's meaningful reaction revealed the failure of a cross-border security project. The intersection of ambiguity in the fate of the weapons sent by the US to Sulaimaniyah with heavy cases of financial corruption and confiscation of properties in Washington has put the brand of "reliable partner" for the Kurds on the verge of collapse and has made them desperate in the midst of Tehran's pressure and Washington's displeasure.

The incident that took place during Donald Trump's press conference with the targeted question of "Kurdistan TV" reporter Rahim Rashidi, beyond a simple media challenge, revealed the strategic depth of the gap that now extends from the Qandil mountains to the corridors of the White House. This question, which was meticulously designed to destroy the image of the rival faction in Sulaymaniyah, shows that the media is no longer a democratic pillar in the political structure of the Kurdistan region, but acts as an operational "launcher" in the service of party diplomacy. The structural and financial dependence of the Kurdistan TV network on the office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region reinforces the hypothesis that Erbil has consciously decided to publicize its internal differences with the Patriotic Union (Green Zone) on the most sensitive global platform, even if it comes at the cost of questioning the "security competence" of the entire region in managing strategic weapons.

What happened in the news conference showed that the "party language" in the Kurdistan Region has reached such a destructive maturity that it sacrifices national and strategic interests in front of regional competitions. The Kurdish reporter of Kurdistan 24 TV "irresponsibly" opened a Pandora's box that could lead to stricter surveillance, a reduction in military support, and even a review of Washington's relations with both zones.

In the professional world of the media, it is free to ask any question, but when the question instead of "discovering the truth" becomes an "operating code" to destroy the competitor on a macro level, that media has practically changed its nature from the role of an observer to the role of a destructive actor.

Trump's response that he is not satisfied with the Kurds and the ambiguity in the final destination of the weapons is a turning point in the analysis of the hidden policies of the Pentagon in the region. When the US President talks about the weapons not reaching the "main destination", he is actually referring to the failure of a supply chain that, according to some strategic analysis, was supposed to operate beyond the borders of the region and in line with the operational support of protest groups or opposition movements inside Iran. This dissatisfaction shows that Washington considered the Kurdistan Region as an operational "springboard" for destabilizing projects against the Islamic Republic; A project that apparently remained sterile in the middle of the road due to structural inconsistencies between Erbil and Sulaimaniyah or tactical turns in the green zone.

In the meantime, Tehran's double pressure on Kurdish political currents to clarify the fate of these weapons reveals another layer of this crisis. Paying attention to the signals sent from Washington, Iran is now more seriously pursuing the issue of "border security" and this has put the Kurdish parties in a geopolitical dilemma. On the one hand, Sulaimaniyeh is accused of diverting weapons or not cooperating in US cross-border projects, and on the other hand, the Kurdistan Region is under intense pressure from Tehran to prove that it is not a base to threaten Iran's national security. This paradox brings the shaky stability between the two yellow and green zones close to the stage of collapse and shows that "weapon diplomacy" in Kurdistan, instead of strengthening the deterrence power, has become their Achilles' heel in the interaction with the big powers.

But the final blow to the political credibility of the Kurdish lobbies in Washington did not come from the battlefields, but from the corruption cases in the American courts. The revelation of Mansour Barzani's 700 million dollar financial corruption and the confiscation of his 30 million dollar villa in the United States, along with these armed tensions, presents a contradictory and vulnerable image of the high management of the region. It is difficult for American politicians and international public opinion to witness repeated requests to receive advanced weapons under the pretext of "defense of democratic values" on the one hand, and face heavy cases of money laundering and the accumulation of fabulous wealth on their own soil, on the other hand. This intersection of "systematic corruption" and "operational disobedience" has brought the brand of "America's only reliable partner" that the Kurds had spent years on, to an existential crisis; A crisis in which uncertainty about the fate of Pentagon weapons and confiscated villas are two sides of the same coin of declining strategic credibility.