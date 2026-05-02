Hundreds of people were arrested in the May Day rally in Istanbul

According to Kordpress, at the same time as the celebration of May 1st, International Labor Day in Istanbul, from the early hours of the morning, dozens of labor unions, political parties, civil organizations and youth groups tried to reach Taksim Square by crossing the police barriers. The square, which has become a symbol of workers' demands in Türkiye for many years, is still closed for this ceremony.

Istanbul Governorate announced that 575 people have been arrested as of 18:00 following the intervention of the security forces, and the process of investigating their situation continues in the police centers. On the other hand, the Association of Contemporary Lawyers (ÇHD) announced the number of those arrested as 576 and added that among them there are 17 children, 8 lawyers and 2 journalists.

According to this organization, some of the detainees will be released after completing the administrative procedures, but at least 47 people will be referred to the prosecutor's office for further investigation.

While the Turkish authorities had allowed the ceremony to be held in Kadikoy and Kartal Squares, efforts to move towards Taksim Square were severely restricted. The central areas of the city, including Sisli and Majidieh Kovi, were practically under security siege and many streets were closed with metal barriers.