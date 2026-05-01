The complaint of the Minister of Finance of Iraq against the Kurdistan Regional Government 

While the financial and legal tensions between Baghdad and Erbil have entered a new phase, now one of the oldest and most strategic executive orders of the Kurdistan Region is at the center of a major legal dispute. This case, which could overshadow the fate of thousands of properties and government assets in northern Iraq, is scheduled to be reviewed in the federal court next summer.

The first court session to deal with this complaint is scheduled to be held on June 10, 2026.

A complaint has been filed against the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region and the Minister of Finance and Economy of the Federal Finance Minister.

In this petition, the Semitic community requested that Resolution No. 3326 of the Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (issued on November 24, 1992) be recognized as an "illegal" measure (against the constitution).

According to the details of this complaint, the aforementioned resolution is related to the registration of all properties and assets of the Kurdistan Regional Government in the name of the Ministry of Finance and Economy; The properties that were previously registered in the name of the former Iraqi government and the "Executive Council" during the Baath regime.