the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains in the hands of the Kurds

According to Kurdpress, a representative of the "Reconstruction and Development" coalition led by Mohammad Shia al-Sudani explained the details of the possible composition of the new Iraqi cabinet and announced the increase in the number of deputy prime ministers.

Hassan Khafaji, the representative of this coalition, announced: In the new cabinet, the number of deputy prime ministers will increase to four; So that two deputies will be from among the Shiites, one from the Kurds and one from the Sunnis, but this time these deputies will not hold any ministry.

He added: According to the current consultations, the Ministry of Finance will be handed over to Asaib Ahlul Haq, and the Ministry of Oil will be given to the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, headed by Al-Sudani.

Khafaji also emphasized: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will remain in the hands of the Kurds and will be specifically entrusted to the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

This member of the Iraqi Parliament further said: The coordination framework is negotiating with the Sunni currents to replace the Ministry of Higher Education with the Ministry of Education.