SDF brigades were officially integrated into the Syrian army 4

According to Kordpress, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Syrian Provisional Government, Sipan Hamo, announced that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been officially integrated into the structure of the Ministry of Defense by forming four brigades, and efforts to create a coherent internal system to form a unified army are still ongoing. According to him, the next stage of this process will include completing the organizational structure of the army, unifying the deployment of forces and ending the dispersion of armed groups.

In a detailed interview with Hawar news agency, Sipan Hamo described the "eastern region" as one of the country's most sensitive cases, referring to the rapid developments in Syria. A region that is of special importance due to the intertwining of military, political and security issues, as well as its connection with the future of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the reconstruction of the army, border issues, the situation of detainees and the return of refugees.

He explained that in the framework of the new structure of the Ministry of Defense, the country is divided into five military regions, including North, West, East, South, and Center, and the eastern region includes the three provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Hasakah. According to him, the current focus is on completing the organizational structure, re-deployment of forces at the geographical level of the region and creating a single command.

Emphasizing that the process of forming the Syrian National Army is still ongoing, Hamo said that in addition to the SDF, dozens of other military groups have joined the process, but full coordination among them has not yet been established. He added that in order to create discipline and coherence, it is necessary to develop a comprehensive internal system and this process continues.

In another part of this conversation, the deputy minister of defense mentioned the agreement of January 29 and said that according to it, four military brigades of the Syrian Democratic Forces have been formed and officially integrated into the army; including the Kobani brigade and three other brigades in Haskeh, Qamishlo and Derik. He emphasized that the integration has been done structurally and now practical measures such as training in military academies and field coordination among commanders are underway.

He also said about the situation of other military groups affiliated with the SDF that these groups are free to choose their future path; Whether joining the army or continuing to work in political or social fields. According to him, the goal of the Ministry of Defense is to create a unified and inclusive army, and the doors of integration will be open to all groups.

In relation to reports about the formation of a "Kurdish brigade" in Afrin, Hamo emphasized that the official agreement only mentions the formation of four brigades, but suggestions have been made for the return of the Afrin Kurdish forces to their areas and continued activities in a military or civil framework, which have been welcomed by the Ministry of Defense. He added that some misconceptions about this issue have caused misunderstanding.

In the field of foreign policy and border security, the deputy minister of defense emphasized the need to avoid tension with neighboring countries, including Iraq and Turkey, and said that the main goal is to maintain the security and stability of Syria. He added that Syrian people have the right to live in peace and security after years of war.

In the end, Hamo emphasized the importance of the current stage and asked all Syrian tribes and groups to participate in the process of rebuilding the country. He said that the Kurdish issue should be resolved within the framework of a united Syria, and policies based on separatism can have negative consequences.

He emphasized that Syria is a multi-ethnic country and only through the participation of all groups can a stable future based on peace and coexistence be created.