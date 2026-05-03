Al-Zaidi consultation with "Patriotic Position Movement" and "Jamaat Adalat Kurdistan"

According to Kurdpress, Ali al-Zaidi, the prime minister responsible for forming the government of Iraq, while attending the headquarters of "Patriotic Position Movement", met with a joint delegation of this movement and "Jamaat Adalat Kurdistan" and was welcomed by them.

In this meeting, Al-Zaidi addressed the process of forming the new Iraqi government and explained his views on how to govern the country in the future.

In this framework, he emphasized the necessity of forming a strong and efficient government and demanded to move towards a stable and serviceable Iraq.

On the other hand, "Patriotic Position Movement" and "Jamaat Adalat Kurdistan" also presented their views and proposals in writing about the work program of the future government.

While appreciating these views, the Prime Minister-in-charge of Iraq also considered them important and emphasized on using the opinions of political currents in the process of forming the cabinet.