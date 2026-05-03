Continuation of Zionist attacks on southern Syria

According to Kordpress, last evening, the Zionist army once again targeted the southern suburbs of Quneitra with mortar fire. The attacks that covered the forests of Kodania and Tel Ahmar East and left material damages.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SDF), the Israeli army targeted rural areas in the south of Quneitra again last evening. These attacks have specifically included the forests around the "Kodeniya" region as well as the "Eastern Tal Ahmar" region.

According to this report, these artillery attacks were carried out using mortars, and as a result, material damages were caused to these areas. No casualties have been reported so far.

It has also been said that on the first day of May, the forces of this regime targeted the western areas of the Mantra strategic dam by firing five mortar rounds, as a result of which, the surrounding agricultural lands were damaged.

These attacks take place while tensions continue in the border areas of southern Syria.