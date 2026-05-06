The return of the Kurdistan Democratic Party to Baghdad and participation in the voting of the Zaidi cabinet

According to Kurdpress, the faction of the Kurdistan Democratic Party is supposed to return to Baghdad next week and participate in the voting meeting about the cabinet of Ali Al-Zaidi, the prime minister responsible for forming the government of Iraq.

Channel 8 quoted Ashwaq Jaff, a representative of the Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament, as saying: The Democratic Party has decided to return its ministers and representatives to Baghdad.

He said: "The Iraqi parties have promised us balance and implementation of the constitution."

This development takes place in a situation where Mahmoud Mohammad, the spokesman of the Democratic Party, had previously emphasized that this party has not made a decision to sanction the political process in Iraq and has only called its representatives and ministers for "consultation and assessment of the political situation."

However, the faction of the Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament had previously announced by publishing a statement that it would boycott the parliamentary sessions in protest of what it called "violation of the constitution and violation of the principles of partnership, balance and agreement"; A decision which, according to this party, continued until an unspecified time.