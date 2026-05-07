Hossein Chelik demanded to change the name of Tongeli Province to the historical name of Darsim

According to Kurdpress, Hossein Celik, one of the founders of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the former Minister of Education of Turkey, demanded to change the name of Tunjali province to the historical name of Dersim and emphasized that the Turkish government should face its past regarding the events of Dersim.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the events of 1937 to 1938 in Darsim, Hossein Chelik emphasized the importance of restoring the dignity and historical identity of this region in a message on social networks, referring to the deep wounds left by those events.

Referring to the operation of the Turkish government in Tunjali, which started on May 4, 1937 and continued until the end of 1938, he said that these events have left deep marks in the collective memory of the people. Celik added: "A law-abiding government is a government that is not afraid of facing its past. "If a mistake has been made in the name of the government, it should be accepted with courage and take responsibility for it."

He also reminded that the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in 2011, during his prime ministership, had officially expressed regret from the government for the events in Darsim.

Celik further clarified: "Historical facts should be included in textbooks. Along with this apology, it is necessary to restore the dignity of this area and change the name of Tunjali to Darsim. This issue is not only a duty to the past, but a necessity to build a more just and democratic future.

Darsim events took place in 1937 and 1938 during the military operations of the Republic of Türkiye. During that period, the government's goal was to establish central authority in the region and exercise control over the residents. Before this operation, in 1935, the name "Darsim" was changed to "Tonjali" by an official law.

According to historical reports, thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands of people were displaced during this extensive military operation.

Although Erdoğan expressed regret for these incidents in an official speech in 2011, requests to change the name of this province have not yet been implemented.