Registration of 300 Kurdish families without birth certificates in Kobani to obtain Syrian citizenship

According to Kurdpress, the mayor of Kobani announced the beginning of the registration process for Kurds without birth certificates to obtain Syrian citizenship and announced that 300 families have registered in this plan so far. A measure that is being implemented in order to compensate for the deprivations during the Baath regime and based on the new agreements with the interim government of Syria.

According to Havar News Agency, the mayor of Kobani, "Almaz Rumi", announced in an interview with the media that the process of registering Kurds without birth certificates to receive the right to citizenship in Kobani city has begun following new decisions to grant citizenship to Kurds who were denied birth certificates during the Baath party rule.

Referring to the extensive problems of these people in the past, he said: "During the Baath regime, a large number of Kurds were left without birth certificates, and this caused them to be deprived of their basic rights, including continuing education and property registration. According to him, not having a birth certificate does not mean that these people are non-Syrian, but they are Syrian citizens who have been deprived of their legal rights.

The mayor of Kobani added: "After the collapse of the Baath regime, it was decided to grant identity documents to Kurds without birth certificates. In this regard, registration centers have been set up and the process of accepting applications has begun."

Stating that more than a month has passed since the beginning of this process, he emphasized: "All people who do not have birth certificates can go to the municipality for registration. So far, 300 families have registered and this process continues."

It should be noted that during the Baath regime, thousands of Kurds in Syria were denied the right to citizenship and were known by titles such as "alien" or "Maktoum", as a result of which they were deprived of many of their civil rights.

Granting citizenship to these people and recognizing the rights of the Kurds, including the clauses of the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian Interim Government; An agreement within the framework of which, registration centers for granting citizenship have also been established.