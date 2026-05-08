The release of the American citizen detained in the Lalehzar case after months

According to Kordpress, the security forces of Sulaymaniyah released an American citizen who was arrested during the Lalehzar incident after about eight months.

Brian Wilson was arrested on August 22, 2025, on the night of the Lalezar incident. According to published information, after conducting investigations, he admitted that he participated independently and without the knowledge or consent of the US government in cooperation with Lahore Talabani in the field of creating, training and training an armed force.

In this context, Aqid Salam Abdul Khaliq announced earlier on September 5, 2025 that this American citizen "participated in the training activities of illegal forces without the knowledge of his country."

In response to this case, the team of lawyers of Lahore Talabani and other detainees of Lalezar have also stated that they were unaware of the details of this matter and received their information only through the media and social networks.

According to this report, Brian Wilson is from the US state of Ohio and is a retired air force soldier who previously participated in an operation against the Iraqi Baath regime.

He also went to the Kurdistan region of Syria in 2014 and fought alongside the Kurdish forces against the ISIS group.

The arrest of this American citizen also caused the reaction of Marco Rubio.

In September 2025, he warned that the US government would take unprecedented punitive measures against those who illegally detain US citizens abroad.