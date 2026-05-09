Our goal is to advance the struggle through democratic politics

According to Kurdpress, Mustafa Karasu, a member of the leadership council of the Kurdistan Communities Confederacy (KCK), announced in an interview that in the current situation and following the recent developments in Turkey after the February 27, 2025 call by Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), their goal is to advance the struggle through democratic politics.

"Mustafa Karasu", a member of the KCK leadership council, said in a press conference in Media areas on May 5, at the same time as the anniversary of the dissolution of this party and the review of the process of peace and democratic society, referring to the five decades of activity of the PKK, he said that this movement has experienced profound intellectual and structural changes during the past 50 years, and the conditions of struggle in the Middle East have also changed. He added that this movement has moved away from the classical approaches of socialism and has reached a "new paradigm of democratic socialism."

He emphasized that the dissolution of the PKK does not mean the end of the struggle, but the beginning of a new phase with different tools and methods. According to him, this decision indicates a change in the methods and strategies of the struggle and the ultimate goal is to achieve the goals through democratic politics.

Karasu also stated that if there is a suitable political environment from the Turkish government, they want to pursue their demands through political and democratic ways. He added that this transformation does not mean the complete abandonment of the struggle, but a change in its form and method.

Referring to the influence of the "democratic, ecological and women's freedom paradigm" that was proposed in 2004, he said that this approach has been the basis for the current changes for a long time.

This member of the KCK also claimed that the dissolution of the PKK can help improve the political atmosphere in Turkey and reduce the tension between the government and opposition movements, and provide a basis for strengthening freedom of expression and political activity.

In the end, he emphasized that the future of the peace and democratization process in Turkey depends on the participation and support of the democratic forces and the society, and expressed hope that this process will lead to the expansion of the space for political freedoms.