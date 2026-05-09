9 May 2026 - 13:31

The apology of the Patriotic Position Movement for the joint presence with a ruling party in the coordination framework meeting

The apology of the Patriotic Position Movement for the joint presence with a ruling party in the coordination framework meeting

Service of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region - The head of the faction of the Movement of Patriotic Position announced that the mistake of this trend in the recent meeting with the coordination framework was to accompany one of the ruling parties and he apologized to the fans for that.

According to Kordpress, the head of the Patriotic Movement in the Iraqi Parliament reacted to the recent meeting of this movement with the framework of coordination by publishing a statement and explained that the error that occurred was related to the manner of attending the meeting.

In this statement, addressed to the voters and supporters of this movement, it is stated that the main mistake was to be in the form of a delegation and to be with one of the ruling parties of the Kurdistan Region. An issue that, according to him, "should not have happened.

While apologizing to the fans, the head of the faction of the Patriotic Movement has emphasized that public criticism will strengthen this trend and asked them not to accept any mistakes.

He also emphasized the position of this movement once again that the Patriotic Position Movement will not have any agreement with the ruling parties of the Kurdistan Region as in the past and will stick to its promises.

News ID 160693

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