The release of 232 SDF prisoners within the framework of the agreement between these forces and the Syrian interim government

According to Kurdpress, the fourth group of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prisoners imprisoned in the prisons of the interim government of Syria, including 232 people, were released within the framework of the agreement between the SDF and the interim government and were welcomed by families and people in the city of Hasakah.

According to Hawar news agency, this release was made within the framework of the January 29 agreement between the SDF and the Syrian interim government. According to this agreement, the fourth group of prisoners, which included 232 people, were released.

These people were welcomed with great enthusiasm in the Charah Sabakh area of ​​Haskeh city in the presence of families, people and commanders of the relief forces.

Previously, as part of this agreement, other groups of prisoners were released; The first group was released on March 10, 2026 with 100 people, the second group with 300 people on March 19, and the third group with 400 people on April 11.