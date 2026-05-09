In the meeting with Maliki, we emphasized the right of a ministry for the three Kurdish movements

Referring to the position of the three currents, "Patriotic Position Movement", "Jamaat Adalat" and "Islamic Union", he stated: these three currents have a total of 10 seats in the Iraqi Parliament and have demanded to receive a ministry in the new cabinet. However, according to him, the Kurdistan Democratic Party has demanded all the ministries that have been designated as the share of the Kurds.

Jamal Kocher further pointed to the position of other Kurdish parties and said: these three currents have met with this party to coordinate and receive the opinion of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Patriotic Union has not opposed the assignment of a ministry to these three currents.

This Iraqi parliament member also explained about the joint meeting with the Shiite movements that their presence together with the Patriotic Union in the meeting with the "coordination framework" was purely coincidental and was not planned in advance.

In the end, referring to the meeting with Nouri al-Maliki, he clarified: Maliki has emphasized in this meeting that these three currents, having 10 seats, should have a ministry in the new cabinet based on their merit.