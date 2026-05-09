The cabinet is formed by agreement, not by pressure

According to Kurdpress, Latif Niroei, a member of the leadership council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, in response to the words of Heyman Horami, a member of the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced that the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Region will be done by agreement, not by pressure.

Addressing Hyman Horami, a member of the Democratic Party's political office, he said: "You say that you put a lot of pressure on the Patriotic Union to form a new cabinet and you accuse the Patriotic Union of delaying the formation of the government, but we say that the formation of a serving and fair government is achieved by a balanced agreement, not by pressure, and the era of pressure is over."

Latif Niroei added: "You say that you have given up your share for the Patriotic Union, but we say that the seats of both parties are now almost equal and should be divided based on partnership and equality, not that you set a share for us."

He also responded to the criticism raised about the agreement between the Patriotic Union and the New Generation Movement and said: "This agreement returns the balance to the Kurdistan Region and is not against any party. The return of balance will also benefit the Kurdistan Region.

In the end, the member of the leadership council of the Patriotic Union emphasized that accusing the Patriotic Union of delaying the formation of the government is an "irrational accusation" and the era of such accusations is over.