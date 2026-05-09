Telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Türkiye

Press reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Ables Araghchi informed his Turkish counterpart about the latest developments related to the efforts and diplomatic initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran to definitively end the imposed war.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, referring to the recent adventurous actions of the US in the Persian Gulf and some ridiculous and derogatory rhetoric of senior American officials, added: The recent tension of the American forces in the Persian Gulf and their numerous actions in violation of the ceasefire have added to the suspicions about the motivation and seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country considered the destructive approach of the American side to weaken the process of diplomacy and deepen the suspicion of the Iranian nation towards the intentions of the American side, and considered the cessation of illegal aggressions and excessive and unreasonable approaches of the other side necessary to advance the existing diplomatic process.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also reminded the necessity of continuing diplomatic efforts to end the war and emphasized Türkiye's support for the ongoing diplomatic process in this regard.