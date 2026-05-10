10 May 2026 - 13:41

The New Generation Movement approved the draft agreement with the Patriotic Union

The New Generation Movement approved the draft agreement with the Patriotic Union

Service of Iraq and Kurdistan Region - The Political Council of the New Generation Movement announced that this movement will participate in the new government of Iraq and has also approved its agreement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

According to Kurdpress, the Political Council of the New Generation Movement in a meeting reviewed and confirmed the participation of this movement in the new Iraqi cabinet as well as the provisions of the agreement with the Patriotic Union.

The governor wrote: Despite this, it is not yet officially known whether the new generation will succeed in receiving the position of the ministry or not, but this trend is focused on the Iraqi Ministry of Environment; The ministry that is part of the Patriotic Union.

So far, the details of the clauses of the agreement between the Patriotic Union and the New Generation Movement have not been published.

News ID 160699

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