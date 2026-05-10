We will not have any minister in the new government of Iraq

According to Kurdpress, Moqtada Sadr, the leader of Iraq's Sadr movement, announced that this movement will have no participation in the future cabinet of the Iraqi government and no minister or representative from them will be present in the new government.

Moqtada Sadr also emphasized that Sadr's movement is against the principle of "political rationing" in the future government and rejects this method.

The leader of the Sadr movement further announced that he is ready to place the forces of Saraya Salam under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

He also warned that any armed group that operates outside the framework and order of the government will be "illegal."

Moqtada al-Sadr's new statements come while the political consultations for the formation of the new Iraqi cabinet are still ongoing.