The division of Iraqi ministries between Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds

According to Kurdpress, the Iraqi government includes 23 ministries, which are divided according to religious and ethnic groups: 12 ministries for Shiites, 6 ministries for Sunnis, and 4 ministries for Kurds.

Draw Media wrote: Next week, Ali Zaidi, the prime minister appointed to form the cabinet, will introduce his work plan and cabinet members to the Iraqi parliament to obtain a vote of confidence and final approval.

The details of the division of ministries are as follows:

Share of the Kurds (4 ministries)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Ministry of Environment

(Sunni share (6 ministries

Ministry of Planning

Ministry of Defense

Ministry of Commerce

Ministry of Industry

Ministry of Culture

Ministry of Education

Share of Shiites (12 ministries)

The Ministry of Oil

The Ministry of the Interior

Ministry of Higher Education

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Agriculture

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Social Affairs

​Ministry of Energy (Electricity)

Ministry of Human Rights

Ministry of Water Resources

Ministry of Transportation

Ministry of Sports and Youth

Share of other demographic sectors (1 ministry)

Ministry of Immigration and Refugees