The division of Iraqi ministries between Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds

According to Kurdpress, the Iraqi government includes 23 ministries, which are divided according to religious and ethnic groups: 12 ministries for Shiites, 6 ministries for Sunnis, and 4 ministries for Kurds.
Draw Media wrote: Next week, Ali Zaidi, the prime minister appointed to form the cabinet, will introduce his work plan and cabinet members to the Iraqi parliament to obtain a vote of confidence and final approval.
The details of the division of ministries are as follows:
Share of the Kurds (4 ministries)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
Ministry of Environment
(Sunni share (6 ministries
Ministry of Planning
Ministry of Defense
Ministry of Commerce
Ministry of Industry
Ministry of Culture
Ministry of Education
Share of Shiites (12 ministries)
The Ministry of Oil
The Ministry of the Interior
Ministry of Higher Education
Ministry of Health
Ministry of Agriculture
Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Social Affairs
Ministry of Energy (Electricity)
Ministry of Human Rights
Ministry of Water Resources
Ministry of Transportation
Ministry of Sports and Youth
Share of other demographic sectors (1 ministry)
Ministry of Immigration and Refugees
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