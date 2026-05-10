Kurdish opposition; An actor in Baghdad and a spectator in the region

Kordpress

It is strange that the Kurdish opposition has found a softer language with the Iraqi currents, which themselves have a long history of corruption and tribal conflicts, and embrace them; While this approach has not solved any of the climate problems. I wish this diplomatic language would be used inside the region to activate a parliament that has been closed for 18 months since its elections!

If these parties think that with these maneuvers, taking pictures and hugging in Baghdad, they can crush the two poles of "Patriotic Union and Democratic Party", know that they will bury this wish like "Movement of Change" (Goran). They should talk to people more realistically; Because the two forces of the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union are the main variables of the Iraqi political equation, which have both domestic and international support; They will not be destroyed by "fake pages" and "tiktok words". If their maneuvers are only for cyberspace, they will get their answer [from people] in four years.

If these forces see Baghdad as the key to solving the salary and budget problem, it is true that the region cannot pay salaries until liquidity comes from Baghdad, but sending money from Baghdad depends on the financial commitments of the region; So again, the pressure should be on the region itself from within the region, that is through the activation of the parliament, not by shouting in the media "Mr. Thief, Mr. Thief!" Well, we all know that he is a thief, so you are assigned to go and catch the thieves!

The climate of Kurdistan has reached political deadlock and paralysis of institutions. None of the elections and the life of the cabinets were on time and this is a dangerous sign for the weakness of the democratic process in the region. While Iraq, with all its crises, has been able to hold three elections since 2018 and form a government twice and is now moving towards a new cabinet, the Kurdistan Region has [only] had two elections since 2018 and still has one cabinet!

The opposition in the Kurdistan region only plays the role of a "civil activist" or "page administrator". Parliament is shut down or extended and then dissolved and the opposition just watches. They have lost the main tool of pressure on power and some of them are even happy to let the situation stay like this to finish their four-year term!

The opposition's inability to activate the Kurdistan Parliament and their submission to the 7-year stalemate of the 9th cabinet has created a kind of despair among the people. What they are doing in Baghdad is mostly a "media maneuver", but what is happening in the region is a full-fledged "political paralysis". As long as the opposition cannot be the driver of change in the climate and its eyes are on Baghdad, the governance equation in Kurdistan will remain the same and will not change.