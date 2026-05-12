There is a practical ceasefire with Türkiye; A trip to Ankara is not out of the question

According to Kurdpress, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced the existence of a "practical ceasefire" with Turkey in a rare interview, and by leaving open the possibility of a trip to Ankara, he talked about trying to turn security contacts with Turkey into official political relations. Statements that coincide with the reorganization of power in Syria have drawn attention to the future of relations between Damascus, the Kurds, and Ankara.

Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, at a time when the balance in Syria has completely changed. In an interview, he reviewed the past and gave important messages about the future.

While providing detailed explanations for the first time, Abdi talked to the "Mazij" program of Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya network.

In this interview, several topics were discussed, including the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, relations with Türkiye, the fight against ISIS, and military integration agreements with the new Damascus government.

Abdi also showed signs of softening regarding the relations with Türkiye and said that there is currently a kind of ceasefire and no direct attack will take place.

He added that they prefer relations with Türkiye to be managed through Damascus. In response to the host's question, "Is it possible to see you in Ankara soon?"

Abdi replied: "Why not?" Everything is possible."

He added: "We prefer to advance our relations with Türkiye through Damascus. This is better for us, because it has a national and transparent aspect. We also raised this issue in our last meeting with Ahmad al-Shara. The position of the Syrian government on this issue (mediation with Türkiye) is positive. If you ask, does Ahmad al-Shora play a role in the convergence of views? Yes, we discussed this issue with him. Mazloum Abdi stated that he personally met with Bashar al-Assad twice during the beginning of the Syrian crisis.

He explained that he had suggested to Assad to change the name of the country from "Syrian Arab Republic" to "Syrian Republic", but Assad rejected this proposal by emphasizing Arabism.

Abdi said: "Assad was detached from reality and arrogant and never gave in to a political solution."

One of the most important parts of the interview was Abdi's explanation about his relationship with Ahmed al-Shora, the head of the Syrian interim government.

Abdi confirmed that he had a secret meeting with al-Sharia in Damascus and then signed an agreement known as the "Ramadan Agreement" or "March 10 Memorandum."

He said the agreement provided a basis for finding a solution across Syria, especially on the Kurdish issue.

Abdi emphasized that this agreement was made without the involvement of foreign actors and completely between the Syrian parties, and no American official was present in the negotiations.

He added that the process of integrating the SDF forces into the Syrian National Army continues with sensitivity and said: "My priority is the successful completion of this integration process."

We were betrayed; The retreat process from Deir Hafer

Abdi stated that the SDF's decision to withdraw from some areas such as Deir Hafar and Sheikh Maqsood was taken in order to prevent further bloodshed.

But he claimed that while retreating, some groups attacked his forces, describing it as "treason."

According to him, they have raised this issue with Ahmad al-Shara and they expect "restoration of dignity" and "apology."

Oil revenues: Abdi said that the oil revenues of the areas under their control were spent on defense and services in war conditions, but he also accepted the existence of management errors.

Fight against ISIS: He considered Kobani's resistance as a turning point for the entire Middle East and said that the first contacts with America began in the same period.

Political future: In response to the question whether he was offered an official position in the government of Damascus, he did not give a direct answer, but said that there is a will for joint cooperation.

Perhaps the most important part of the interview was Abdi's response to the possibility of traveling to Ankara.

He answered "Why not?" drew attention; Especially in a situation where discussions about the peace process in Türkiye and a practical ceasefire in Maidan continue.

Abdi emphasized that he prefers to pursue relations with Türkiye through Damascus and in a national framework.

According to analysts, if the current security contacts turn into formal political relations, it could make a fundamental change in the stability of the region; A change that will transform the SDF from a purely military force into a political actor capable of negotiating with Türkiye.