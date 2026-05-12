12 May 2026 - 11:42

Trump:

We are disappointed with the Kurds; They fight only when they get money

We are disappointed with the Kurds; They fight only when they get money

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Following the continuation of uncertainty about the fate of the weapons sent by the United States, Donald Trump, expressing his disappointment with his Kurdish allies, claimed that the Kurdish parties have refused to deliver the weapons and ammunition sent. Emphasizing that he was against this process from the beginning, he announced that his prediction that these equipments will not reach their destination has come true.

According to Kurdpress, in the context of speculations about the contradictory positions of the Kurdish parties regarding the fate of the weapons sent by the United States, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, in recent statements referring to the unrest in Iran in January, claimed at the beginning of his speech: "People are watching and want to come to the streets, but they have no weapons."

Donald Trump went on to criticize the performance of the Kurds and said: "We thought the Kurds would give us weapons, but the Kurds just take and take and take" and added: "They have a good reputation in Congress; "Congress says they are fighting too hard."

."No, they fight hard when they're paid," he continued, adding, "That's why I'm so disappointed with the Kurds

Confirming the shipment of weapons, Trump claimed: "We sent some weapons and ammunition, this equipment was supposed to be delivered, but they kept it."

The President of the United States continued: "I did not agree with what they did, I had already said that they will not reach their destination and I was right."

News ID 160715

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