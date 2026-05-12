We are disappointed with the Kurds; They fight only when they get money

According to Kurdpress, in the context of speculations about the contradictory positions of the Kurdish parties regarding the fate of the weapons sent by the United States, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, in recent statements referring to the unrest in Iran in January, claimed at the beginning of his speech: "People are watching and want to come to the streets, but they have no weapons."

Donald Trump went on to criticize the performance of the Kurds and said: "We thought the Kurds would give us weapons, but the Kurds just take and take and take" and added: "They have a good reputation in Congress; "Congress says they are fighting too hard."

."No, they fight hard when they're paid," he continued, adding, "That's why I'm so disappointed with the Kurds

Confirming the shipment of weapons, Trump claimed: "We sent some weapons and ammunition, this equipment was supposed to be delivered, but they kept it."

The President of the United States continued: "I did not agree with what they did, I had already said that they will not reach their destination and I was right."