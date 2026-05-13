Acceptance of Kurdish identity and culture is a condition for achieving peace in Türkiye

According to Kurdpress, "Ahmad Turk", the Kurdish politician and the deposed mayor of Mardin, announced in his speech that until Kurdish identity and culture are recognized in Turkey, it will not be possible to achieve peace and brotherhood in this country.

During the "Peace and Social Freedom Forum" in Diyarbakir (Amad), in an interview with "Ilke TV" channel, Ahmad Turk addressed the process called "Peace and Democratic Society" and also reacted to the recent criticisms of Mustafa Dastiji, the leader of the Turkish Grand Alliance Party (BBP).

Referring to the discussions surrounding his congratulatory message on the occasion of Amdaspor's promotion to the Turkish Super League, he said: "Kurdistan is a geographical concept.

When we talk about Kurdistan, we do not only mean the Kurds; Assyrians, Armenians, Arabs and various other ethnic groups live in this region and they are all part of Kurdistan society.

Ahmad Turk emphasized that Amdaspor is a team belonging to Türkiye, but at the same time it has a Kurdish cultural identity. He added: "In the stadium, people sang, spoke in Kurdish and addressed each other. It is a reflection of the language and culture of a society and should be accepted. "If you don't accept this fact, you can never establish peace and brotherhood in this country."

This seasoned Kurdish politician also responded to the harsh statements of Mustafa Dastiji and said that he does not consider him to be answerable. Turk stated: "A person who has character and identity does not use such literature."

Referring to his more than 50 years of political activity, he added: "Many times I have been charged with being a member of the PKK, and I have had numerous political cases, but in all these years, not a single insult case has been opened against me, because I have never insulted anyone." "Those who have a weak character resort to insults."

The story started when Ahmad Turk said in a message after Amedspor's promotion to the Turkish Super League: "We congratulate this success and we are very happy. A Kurdistan team made it to the Super League and I hope it will be successful from now on as well."

These statements were met with the strong reaction of Mustafa Dastiji, the leader of Ittihad Bozor party. While verbally attacking Ahmad Turk, he said: "What does Kurdistan mean?" This is Türkiye. If you don't like it, leave."