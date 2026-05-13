If Trump's claims are true, he knows where the weapons are

According to Kordpress, Adham Barzani, a political figure of the Kurdistan Region, in a message addressed to Trump, the President of the United States, stated that if such weapons were indeed sent, Trump himself knows better than anyone who received them and who signed the receipt of their delivery.

Adham Barzani wrote in his message to Trump: "This is the third or fourth time that you talk about sending weapons to Iran through the Kurds; With the idea that you wanted to overthrow the Islamic Republic with these weapons, and it was said that these weapons were handed over to the Kurds to be transferred."

He added that "Kurds" means the Kurds of Iraqi Kurdistan; The area where America and its forces are present.

Adham Barzani also emphasized: "If these weapons were really sent, you know better than anyone else who they were given to and whose delivery receipt was signed."

Adham Barzani expressed his strong displeasure with Trump's tone and said: "What has caused the Kurds in all parts of Kurdistan to suffer and worry is that you have accused the Kurds of hiding and stealing these weapons in your statements."

You have described the Kurds as "salaried" and "money-loving" without distinguishing between different currents or different parts of Kurdistan.

He reminded Trump: "You attribute these qualities to a nation that offered 250,000 martyrs in the path of freedom in Iraqi Kurdistan alone."

At the end, Adham Barzani asked the American president to "correct" this position and his view.

This reaction came after Trump had claimed several times since the beginning of the war that he had sent weapons to the protesting people during the January unrest in Iran, but the Kurds had kept them.

In his last statement on May 11, 2026, he announced in a news conference: "The Kurds have a good reputation in Congress and they say they are fighting hard, but no; They only fight well when they get paid. "I am very disappointed with the Kurds." Trump claimed that he was against sending weapons because he knew that they would not reach the Iranian protesters and that the Kurds would keep them.