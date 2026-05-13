Damascus talks with Israel through America

Asad Al-Shibani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the interim government of Syria, announced that Damascus is conducting indirect talks with the Zionist regime through the mediation of the United States of America, and emphasized that these consultations should lead to a "comprehensive and stable agreement."

Asad Al-Shibani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the interim government of Syria, on the sidelines of the "Coordination Forum between the European Union and Syria" held in Brussels, in an interview with the Euronews channel, gave explanations about the regional developments and relations between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

In this conversation, referring to the attacks of the Zionist regime on Syria, Al-Shibani stated that since January 8, 2024, this country has continued its attacks against the military and civilian infrastructure of Syria with "weak and unacceptable" excuses.

He emphasized that Syria seeks peace, not normalization of relations with Israel, and added: "Damascus is conducting indirect talks with Israel through the mediation of the United States of America, and hopes that these talks will lead to laying the groundwork for a comprehensive and stable security agreement that respects Syrian sovereignty."

The foreign minister of the interim government of Syria also stated that his country wants to reach a security agreement with Israel; According to him, the agreement should ensure mutual respect for the sovereignty of both sides and contribute to the stability of the region.