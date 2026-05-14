A member of the Patriotic Position Movement was arrested in a stop and inspection affiliated with the Democratic Party

According to Kurdpress, the Patriotic Movement announced that "Islam Zibari", a writer and one of the leaders of this movement, was arrested in the checkpoint of "Digle" affiliated to the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

According to a statement published by Ali Hame Saleh on his Facebook page, "Islam Zibari" was arrested last evening while returning from Sulaymaniyah at the Digle checkpoint in Badinan region.

In this statement, it is stated that "Islam Zibari is a person with a clear position and has a conscience, and there are no accusations against him; Therefore, he should be released."