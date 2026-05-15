Domestic and foreign congratulatory messages to Ali al-Zaidi after the vote of confidence in the Iraqi parliament

According to Kurdpress, after the vote of confidence of the Iraqi parliament in the new cabinet headed by Ali Falah al-Zaidi, a wave of congratulatory messages was released by the leaders of the Kurdistan Region, Iraqi officials and also the United States.

Bafel Jalal Talabani, in a message to Ali al-Zaidi and his cabinet members, while congratulating on the occasion of the parliament's vote of confidence, wished success for the new government of Iraq and announced that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan will seriously support the government's national and service projects.

Also, in a separate message, Qobad Talabani expressed hope that the new Iraqi government can strengthen security, stability and economic development and improve the living standards of citizens. He also emphasized on solving the problems between Erbil and Baghdad within the framework of the constitution.

On the other hand, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi described the vote of confidence in the new cabinet as a "constitutional step to stabilize Iraq's political stability."

At the international level, Tom Barak congratulated the formation of the new Iraqi government and announced that Donald Trump's government is ready to work closely with Ali Al-Zaidi's government. He emphasized that Washington wants cooperation to build a stable, developed Iraq with peaceful relations with its neighbors.

At the same time, Masrour Barzani also congratulated the new Iraqi Prime Minister and his cabinet, and expressed hope that the formation of this government will be the beginning of a new phase of stability, peace and solving the problems of Iraq, as well as improving relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.

Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani, after attending the confidence vote of the Iraqi Parliament, while congratulating Ali Al-Zaidi, expressed hope that the new government will serve all the ethnic groups and minorities of Iraq and will be able to provide security, stability and development for the country.

Also, in a separate message, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, while congratulating Ali al-Zaidi, expressed hope that his cabinet would lead to the stability and development of Iraq.