Mushani Amin's reaction to the reports about the deputy prime minister

According to Kurdpress, after it was mentioned in some media and also from the mouth of one of the representatives of the Kurdistan Democratic Party that discussions are going on to introduce Dr. Musana Amin as a candidate for the post of Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan faction in Baghdad announced that he has no knowledge of such a matter and so far no discussions have been held with them.

Dr. Musana Amin, the head of the Islamic Union faction in the Iraqi Parliament, announced on Thursday, 5/14/2026: "We have not nominated ourselves for any position and this news has no basis." So far, there has been no discussion about this issue with us."

He also added: "As these 10 representatives, we consider it our right to hold an executive position and we have an alliance with each other as three opposition currents. If there is a candidate, either it will be the candidate of Ittihad-e-Islami or the joint candidate of the three parties for each post."

The head of the Islamic Union faction also pointed out that if the two ruling parties come to the conclusion that they stop monopolizing and support capable people outside their framework, this can be a positive step and provide an opportunity to serve the rightful demands of the people of Kurdistan.