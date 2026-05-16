Linking the case of Syrian Kurds with the negotiation process between Ankara and PKK

According to Kurdpress, following the possible trip of Mazloum Kobani, the commander of the Syrian Kurdish forces, to Turkey and even his possible meeting with the imprisoned leader of the PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, the discussions about the connection of the Syrian Kurds case with the process of interaction between Ankara and the PKK have intensified once again. Mazloum Kobani raised this issue in an interview with Al-Monitor; An issue that prompted the reaction and analysis of a number of observers of Kurdish issues.

In this context, Mohammad Saleh, an expert on Kurdish issues, has warned that tying the future of the Syrian Kurds to the volatile relations between Turkey and the PKK can bring heavy costs for the Syrian Kurds in the long run.

According to him, behind the recent developments, a kind of political and strategic effort can be seen to link the issue of the Syrian Kurds with the issue of the Turkish Kurds and especially the PKK case; From his point of view, the path is "not the best option for the Syrian Kurds".

Pointing to the fragility of the peace process between Ankara and the PKK, Saleh says that if the current negotiations or efforts for peace in Turkey fail again within the next one or several years, the current forces of the SDF - even if they operate under a different name and structure - will once again be exposed to heavy pressures and costs; A situation similar to the period after the collapse of the Turkish-PKK peace process in 2015.

He believes that Syrian Kurds should not "put all their eggs in the basket of relations between Ankara and the PKK", because these relations have always been subject to unpredictable security and political developments. According to him, although the realization of lasting peace in Turkey can be positive for the Syrian Kurds and for the Kurds in the region in general, it is very risky to depend the fate of the Syrian Kurds on this process.

This analyst of Kurdish issues also emphasizes that separating the case of the Syrian Kurds from the equations of Türkiye and the PKK, through an internal Kurdish initiative in Syria, can be the least expensive and most practical path.

Saleh says that it is still unclear to what extent Ankara, SDF, PKK or even Damascus will pursue this linking of the two cases, and each of these actors may have their own reasons for such an approach; Reasons that may be understandable from the point of view of their own interests. However, he cautions that from a purely "Syrian-Kurdish" perspective, the entanglement of the two cases could end up doing more harm than good to the Syrian Kurds.

According to this expert, Syrian Kurds and their political representatives should seek stable and tension-free relations with Turkey, but they should not tie their future to the fate of relations between the Turkish government and the Kurdish movement of this country.