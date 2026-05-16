A new dispute between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union over the vote of confidence in the Iraqi cabinet

According to Kurdpress, a representative of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan in the Iraqi Parliament announced that the representatives of this party voted for the candidates of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, but half of the representatives of the union did not vote for "Rebaz Hamlan", the candidate of the Democratic Party for the Ministry of Reconstruction and Housing.

Kavi Miro, representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament, said in a media statement: "Deputies of the Democratic Party voted for the candidates of the Patriotic Union, but half of the representatives of the Patriotic Union did not vote for Ribaz Hamlan."

He also emphasized that the Ministry of Reconstruction and Housing is "the contribution of the Democratic Party" and that his party will take a position on this issue.

These statements were made after the vote of confidence in Ali Zaidi's cabinet, a number of ministerial candidates failed to get the necessary votes, and one of them was Ribaz Hamlan, the candidate of the Democratic Party for the Ministry of Reconstruction and Housing.