Masrour Barzani's million-dollar contract with ex-journalist Rodav

According to Kordpress, Winthrop Rogers, an American investigative journalist, in his latest revelation revealed a big financial contract between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Majid Goli, the former representative of Rudaw Network at the United Nations.

According to the documents published by Rogers, this contract was signed by "Shaaban Shaaban Chali", the chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region and the head of Masrour Barzani's office. In this contract, it is stated that Majid Goli will receive 16 thousand 500 dollars as basic salary and another 10 thousand dollars as expenses, which totals 26 thousand 500 dollars per month.

According to the information included in the contract, the annual cost of Majid Gholi's services for the Kurdistan Regional Government will reach 318 thousand dollars, and if this contract continues for a period of four years, the total amount received by him will reach 1 million and 272 thousand dollars.

Majid Goli, who is registered in official documents as "Abdul Majid Abdul Majid", works as a "Special Advisor for International Affairs and Global Institutions" within the framework of an organization called "American Kurdish Committee" (AKC).

Rogers also mentioned that the "Kurdish American Committee" was officially registered with the US Department of Justice as a "Foreign Agent" (FARA) in 2024 to represent the interests of the Kurdistan Regional Government. The stated goal of this committee is to "increase awareness about the Kurdistan region, its history, culture and people" before the US government, Congress and public opinion.

This American journalist also wrote that the activities of this committee have not been transparent so far, but Majid Goli previously published articles and notes in the media close to the American right-wing trend, such as Fox News, in which he supported the policies of the previous American government to increase pressure on Iran and confront its proxy groups in the region.