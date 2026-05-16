Israel is under illusions

Press reported that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, returning from Kazakhstan, talked to reporters on the plane about issues such as the war against Iran and Turkey's hosting of upcoming meetings of NATO and the Organization of Turkic-Speaking Countries.

Commenting on the imposed war against Iran, the Turkish president warned: "Israel wants the war to spread throughout the region."

Erdogan said about the imposed war against Iran: "Now, one of the main factors in creating this crisis is Israel's endless provocative actions. Israel, which is trapped in certain illusions and utopias, has repeatedly shown through these provocations that it does not hesitate to set fire to our region for its ambitions.

He added: "Israel wants this war to spread throughout the region and to intensify the fog in our region. "First and foremost, it is necessary to neutralize Israel's provocations and then establish a real peace."

"As Turkey, we are doing our best to resolve this chaos before it turns into a more complicated situation and we will continue to do so," the Turkish president said. We believe that regional problems can be solved by regional countries. "We must all work together to increase our efforts for peace, stability and tranquility and disrupt these blood games."

According to Erdoğan, "If stable stability in the region is desired, everyone should abandon their short-term calculations. "Countries must defend the rights of their country and citizens, not the rights of international companies or foreign actors."

The President of Türkiye talked to reporters on the plane about the country's hosting of the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking Countries.

He said: "Everyone knows that the potential of the world of Turkic-speaking countries is very high economically, culturally and strategically. We are trying to activate this potential and make further progress in all areas, especially diplomacy, energy, trade, transportation, security and defense.

According to Erdoğan, "Just as our ancestors once established the power of the Turkic-speaking people with peace and justice in the world, we believe that today, as strong and independent countries of the world, we will re-establish this."

Regarding his country's hosting of the upcoming NATO meeting, the Turkish president stated: "The meeting of NATO leaders that we will host on July 7th and 8th (July 16th and 17th) in Ankara is of vital importance in the history of this alliance."

He continued: "Recent developments both in our region and in the world have increased the importance of the Ankara summit even more. "In Ankara, we expect important decisions to be made about the future of this alliance and the future shape of the global security architecture."

Erdoğan added: "Today's world is no longer the old world of the founding days of NATO. A new world has been established, and in this new world, NATO's position is very different. Threats have become more complex, risks have become more diverse, the global system has worn out; In short, the world has changed a lot. Fair sharing of responsibility, sincere cooperation and common understanding of security in NATO are very, very important for the future of this alliance. As Türkiye, we are ready to do our part for a more determined NATO that is better prepared against threats."