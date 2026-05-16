The execution of Ajaj's death sentence requires the signature of the President and the Minister of Justice

According to Kurdpress, Soran Omar, a former member of the Iraqi parliament, announced that the execution of the death sentence of "Ajaj", the suspect in the Nograslaman and Anfal cases, requires the signature of the Iraqi president and its execution by the minister of justice.

In his Facebook story, Soran Omar wrote about the execution process of this sentence: "After issuing the death sentence for the executioner of Noghrasalman, Ajaj, it is necessary for the president to sign the execution order and for the minister of justice to execute it."

Ajaj, one of the main defendants in the Nograsalman prison case, was arrested in Salahuddin province at the end of July 2025. After that, the families of martyrs, Anfal victims, missing persons and political prisoners were asked to register their legal complaints.

The first session of the Tikriti Ajaj Court was held on May 7, 2025 in the Baghdad Criminal Court. He was taken to the court while his eyes were closed, and nearly 200 people from the families of Anfal martyrs and victims attended the meeting to testify.

Ajaj was in charge of the security of Noghrasalman prison and he is known as one of the most ruthless figures in this prison.