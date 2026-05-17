The new prime minister of Iraq gave the ministers a week to declare their assets

According to Kurdpress, based on the instructions issued by Ali al-Zaidi at the first meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, all ministers are required to declare their assets and properties within a week, and this deadline begins on May 16.

In these instructions, the ministers are also asked not to make any job changes or interfere in the administrative structure of their ministries in the current situation.

The Prime Minister of Iraq has emphasized that each ministry must specify its work priorities within 30 days and submit it for inclusion in the government's plan to be approved after review by the Council of Ministers.

Al-Zaidi has also ordered that the director of each minister's office be selected only from within the same ministry and that special attention be paid to the information offices of the ministries.

In another part of these guidelines, the necessity of official interaction with Arab and foreign ambassadors with the presence of the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and within the framework of Iraq's interests is emphasized.

The Prime Minister of Iraq called for strengthening the relationship with the parliamentary commissions and providing the ground for the House of Representatives to play a supervisory and legislative role.

He has also emphasized on formulating a clear vision for the administration of ministries, reviewing the process of providing services to citizens and facilitating administrative affairs.

Among other axes of these guidelines, coordination with governorates, revision of ministries' budgets, and giving priority to stopped or half-finished projects can be mentioned.

Al-Zaidi has called for a scientific and professional evaluation of the employees' performance and to deal with the objections raised by the Federal Financial Supervision Court.

The fight against corruption, the implementation of transparency mechanisms, cooperation with the Nazahat Board and efforts to return the smuggled Iraqi property from abroad have been among the other main axes of these orders.

The Iraqi Prime Minister has also emphasized the implementation of the "single window" system to facilitate the affairs of investors, reduce bureaucracy, and distance government institutions from party influence and political tensions.

In these guidelines, adherence to the law and principles of administrative ethics, protection of confidential government documents and information, use of specialists and experts, electronicization of administrative services and increasing citizen satisfaction are also emphasized.

In the end, Al-Zaidi asked the ministers to directly monitor the implementation process of the projects and follow up and solve the existing problems.