Letter from Lahore Talabani lawyers to the president and government of Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, the lawyers of Lahore, Talabani and his companions sent a letter to the governorship of the region, the government and the judicial council and announced that what happened to (Hama Rash), the governorship of the region, the presidency of the council of ministers of the region and the judicial council will face the complete collapse of legitimacy.

In this letter, the team of lawyers of Lahore Talabani and his associates mentioned about (Hama Resh) - one of the detainees in the Lalezar case - that: "Hama Resh has been detained behind dark walls for 9 months; We will not remain silent in the face of this brutality and treatment of our client. What has been done to this man is not just beating an accused, but erasing the dignity and honor of a person under the shadow of the law."

We, as the team of lawyers of Lahore Talabani and his associates, officially inform you of the hell that has been created for (Hama Rash), the Peshmerga force affiliated to Sheikh Jangi Lahore.

(Hame Rash) has been detained behind dark walls for 9 months; We will not remain silent in the face of this brutality and behavior that has been done against our client. What happened to this man is not only assaulting an accused person, but trampling the dignity and glory of human boundaries under the shadow of the law.

(Hame Resh) was severely tortured during detention, his teeth were broken, his head was split and stitched, and his back was wounded and stitched with a knife. At the peak of brutality and in an inhuman way, he was assaulted and said in his own language: "They have thrown me out of manhood"; This is a crime that is abhorred not only by the law, but also by custom, religion, and human conscience, and the whole society must stand up against it.

This horrible violation of human rights questions the legitimacy and rule of law of Kurdistan's judicial institutions; How do they call themselves the guardians of the law when in their shadow a human being faces such a hell?

This shocking tragedy puts the presidency of the Kurdistan Region and the presidency of the Council of Ministers as the highest executive authorities, and the judicial council as the protector of citizens' rights, against the complete collapse of legitimacy; How do you allow confessions taken in this manner to be judged?

Where are the government as the executive branch, the Ministry of Peshmerga, the 70th forces, the Security Council and the security apparatus? How do you accept that members of your forces insult a citizen and Peshmerga and remain silent? Your silence is complicity in this crime.

Where is the Ministry of Health in this gradual death that left an injured person without any medical attention?

​As a defense team, we place all domestic and international human rights organizations, the United Nations and consulates in front of a historic responsibility; If the torture that completely destroys the human body and dignity does not move you, then what is your philosophy of existence?

Therefore, we urgently request the following:

The immediate formation of an international and impartial committee (medical and legal) to investigate the health situation (all of Rash).

Revealing the identity of the people who tortured him and punishing them in the most severe way possible. If this crime remains unpunished, no one will be safe and we, as a team of lawyers, will pursue this case through civil and legal methods until the last breath.

​From the very beginning of the court session on 14/5/2026, we expected the court to immediately introduce (Hame Rash) to the forensic medical committee, according to the law, after hearing the details of these tortures, but unfortunately, the judge was only satisfied with taking his statements. At present, in order to preserve his life, we consider it absolutely necessary to transfer him immediately from Asaish prison to the detention center and the police transfer center.

What do Iraqi law and constitution say about torture?

According to the Constitution of Iraq (Article 37), the Law on Principles of Criminal Trials (Article 127) and the International Convention Against Torture (CAT): any confession or testimony obtained under torture, pressure and coercion has no legal value and the court cannot rely on it in any way.

According to Article 333 of the Iraqi Penal Code: If torture leads to permanent disability or loss of sexual organs, the officer or interrogator who committed the torture must be sentenced to the most severe criminal punishment.