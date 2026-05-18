Mediation instead of sharing; A different strategy of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan

According to Kurdpress, instead of negotiating for a quota of government positions (which the two main democratic parties and the Patriotic Union have offered to him), Salahuddin Bahauddin has actively entered into the role of mediator between the two ruling rivals.

According to the Iraq Studies Center, Bahauddin's main goal in meeting with Bafel Talabani (and the upcoming meeting with the leaders of the Democratic Party) is to contain the systematic crisis caused by the almost two-year deadlock in the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government; The impasse that could no longer be justified after the formation of the new federal government in Baghdad and its continuation has increased the pressure on the legal and structural situation of the region.

His first practical initiative was the call to stop the media war, which was welcomed by the Taliban.

This unusual strategic behavior - in which an opposition party seeks to save the system from collapse instead of watching the failure of the rulers - is rooted in the bifurcated structure of the region (two administrations, two security regions and two party power centers). He has well understood that the current dispute is no longer an ordinary party dispute, but an existential threat to the stability and legal existence of the Kurdistan Region.

Therefore, his strategy is not to align with one side against the other, but to redefine the role of the opposition as a "stabilizer of the political order" through active mediation.

However, the success of this strategy depends on maintaining complete neutrality and avoiding accepting any government office, as the slightest bias towards one of the two factions will immediately destroy his mediating credibility.