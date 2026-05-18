Strengthening national security is achieved by limiting weapons to the state

According to kurdpress, After the new Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi promised to work on "monopoly of weapons in the hands of the state" after winning the confidence of parliament, Sabah Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces.

He added: "That organizational vision is to subordinate the authority of the general command and the unity of the state's security decisions.

"The ministry's program has adopted a modern technological approach to consolidate operational security by strengthening border security and developing a system to monitor the use of modern technology, linking this technological development to a parallel intelligence effort to combat terrorism and organized crime.

He added: "The right choice for Iraq is to stay away from the axes of regional and international conflict.