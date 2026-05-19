Baghdad denied the claim of a drone attack on Saudi Arabia from Iraqi territory

According to Kordpress, following the publication of reports about the targeting of some facilities in Saudi Arabia, Iraq's diplomatic apparatus, rejecting any connection between these attacks with its geographical territory, announced that the country's air defense data and advanced surveillance equipment do not confirm any frequency of launching drones towards the southern borders. Expressing concern over these speculations, the Iraqi diplomatic system emphasized adherence to the security of its neighbors.

In a statement, the ministry expressed its concern regarding the rumors about the attack on a number of facilities in Saudi Arabia through the launch of three drones and announced: No information has been recorded by Iraq's air defense system and advanced equipment to prove that these drones were directed from Iraqi territory to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Kurdish Payam TV site, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq [in ​​this statement] has emphasized on strengthening and strengthening its relations with Saudi Arabia in various fields.

In this statement, relevant institutions in Iraq and Saudi Arabia have been asked to cooperate with each other and exchange security and counter-intelligence information; In such a way that this cooperation serves to strengthen the security and stability of the two countries.

It is also emphasized in this statement that Iraq respects the security, health, and national sovereignty of countries and rejects any action that may disrupt the stability of the region.