Initiative of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan; A factor for the division of the opposition or the unity of the two ruling parties?

According to Kurdpress, the initiative announced by the Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union Party and in this regard he sent messages to Bafel Talabani and Masrour Barzani, is aimed at reactivating the parliament and forming the new government of the Kurdistan Region.

Standard wrote: Based on the content of this initiative, the parliament should be activated within a month and the task of forming a new government should be handed over. This is the second initiative of this kind by the Islamic Party; Because earlier and before the election of the [Iraqi] president, he had announced an initiative to integrate the Kurdish forces, but at that time, neither the Democratic Party nor the Patriotic Union responded to it.

This time, the initiative was not accompanied by consensus and agreement among the opposition currents; Because the Kurdistan Justice Party insists that the elections should be repeated and the parliament should be dissolved instead of being reactivated, which is exactly the opposite of the plan of the Secretary General of the Islamic Union. On the other hand, the Patriotic Position Movement does not agree with the idea that the opposition wants to play the role of a mediator between the two ruling parties.

Up to this moment and in the first stage, both sides of the union and the Democrats have agreed to stop the media war, but it is not yet clear whether the two currents will succeed in the next stages, which include the division of posts and positions.

At the same time, according to observers, the meeting with Masrour Barzani instead of Massoud Barzani is a clear sign that Masrour Barzani is currently leading the Democrats in these disputes. The differences over the division of posts are very deep; Because the union considers itself the owner of 38 seats after the agreement with the new generation movement, it is not willing to accept a share of less than half. On the other hand, the Democratic Party insists to negotiate with them only based on the actual number of seats in the union, i.e. 23 seats. For this reason, this deep difference has reduced the chances of the success of the initiative of the Secretary General of the Islamic Union.