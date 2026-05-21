The agreement of "New Generation" and "Patriotic Union" was to disrupt the formation of the 10th cabinet.

According to Kurdpress, Mona qavachi, the deputy head of the Turkmen Reform Party, in a conversation with Rudaw about the process of forming the new regional government cabinet and activating the Kurdistan parliament, announced that the formation of a coalition is the legal right of any political movement, but the nature and goals of some agreements are more disruptive and personal interests than serving.

Reactivation of the parliament and the position of the spectrums

Regarding the issue of the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament, the deputy head of the Turkmen Reform Party emphasized that the parliament belongs to the people of Kurdistan and does not belong to any particular political party.

In response to the presenter's question about whether they simply follow the approach of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, qavachisaid: "Our coalition and position is solely in line with guaranteeing the legal rights of the Turkmen Reform Party and maintaining the political structure of the Kurdistan Region; Therefore, we will join a movement that seeks to activate the parliament and advance the political process."

With an implicit reference to the coalition of the Patriotic Union with the New Generation movement, he emphasized: "We do not agree with any movement to paralyze or shut down any political institution.

These statements are made while the talks to form the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government have faced a deadlock due to fierce competition between the winning parties over the distribution of key posts and positions.