Sudani was one-voted and infamous; He made decisions without referring to the construction coalition

According to Kordpress, a member of the Sumerion movement's political bureau emphasized that Sudani has betrayed his promises and that Hanan Fatlawi will soon announce his departure from this coalition after returning from the Hajj trip.

Rekabi said in a TV interview: "The story started with Nouri al-Maliki's candidacy for prime minister; It was a unilateral decision by Sudan that shocked our coalition. "After that, the decision to choose Ali Zaidi and the choice of ministers started a wave of strong dissatisfaction within the coalition."

He further pointed out: "Even on the night of voting for the cabinet, another candidate was proposed for the Ministry of Electricity, but Sudani abused his power in the coalition and nominated Ali Saadi Vahibi despite the strong opposition of Hanan Fatlawi. These objections went to the point where he withdrew and I believe he left the coalition even before us; We are waiting for him to return from the Hajj trip to be absolutely sure of this."

Hassanin Rekabi also pointed out: "Sudani had promised Ahmed Asadi (head of the Sumerion coalition) that he would become a minister in the future government, and he made this promise in the presence of a group of people. This same promise caused Asadi [as a representative] not to take the oath of the constitution; But Sudani betrayed his promise and gave the excuse that America vetoed Assad to take up the position of the ministry, while later it became clear that this claim was not true.