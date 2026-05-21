The return of 1,500 Afrini families and consultation for the release of SDF prisoners before Eid al-Adha

According to Kordpress, "Mahmoud Khalil" known as "Siamand Afrin", the deputy commander of the internal security forces of Haskeh province, announced that the efforts to return another convoy of refugees from Afrin before Eid al-Adha are continuing.

According to Rodav Network, the largest convoy of Afrin refugees is moving from the island region to Afrin. This is the sixth return convoy of Afrini refugees to their regions.

According to this report, the new convoy includes 1,500 families and is considered the largest returning group of refugees from Afrin.

Mahmoud Khalil, in an interview with Rodav, announced that the process of returning refugees continues at a fast pace, and consultations are underway to send another convoy before Eid al-Adha.

He also mentioned the case of prisoners and said that efforts are ongoing to release a number of prisoners of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the near future and before Eid.

The Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Forces Haske said about the situation in Sarekani (Ras al-Ain) that the conditions of this region are different and the issue of security is of particular importance. According to him, many mines have been planted in the borders of Sarekani and special teams are clearing these areas.

He added that after ensuring the security of the area, the residents of Sarekani will also return to their homes.

Meanwhile, "Ahmad Helali", the deputy governor of Haskeh, announced that this caravan of 1,500 families has moved from the cities of Qamishlo and Derik to their cities and villages in Afrin.

He said that the return process of refugees from Afrin has accelerated in the past two days, and before that, five other convoys had returned to Afrin from Jazeera and Kobani areas.

According to published statistics, six convoys have returned to Afrin and its surrounding areas.