The joint delegation of Baghdad and Erbil will soon leave for Tehran

According to Kurdpress, Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim Arji, after meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government President Masrour Barzani, told reporters that there is a good understanding between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to resolve unresolved issues between them.

The National Security Adviser of Iraq also announced that a joint delegation from Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region will soon travel to Tehran to investigate the attacks against the Kurdistan Region during the war with Iran.