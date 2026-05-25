25 May 2026 - 14:01

The joint delegation of Baghdad and Erbil will soon leave for Tehran

The joint delegation of Baghdad and Erbil will soon leave for Tehran

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Qasim Aarji, Iraq's National Security Adviser, stated after the meeting with Masrour Barzani: We discussed the attacks on the Kurdistan Region, and a delegation consisting of security officials from the federal government and the Kurdistan Region is going to travel to Iran.

According to Kurdpress, Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim Arji, after meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government President Masrour Barzani, told reporters that there is a good understanding between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to resolve unresolved issues between them.

The National Security Adviser of Iraq also announced that a joint delegation from Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region will soon travel to Tehran to investigate the attacks against the Kurdistan Region during the war with Iran.

News ID 160838

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